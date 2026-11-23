



The free-standing display at the María Moliner Library explores the municipality’s population, neighbourhoods and outlying villages across ten panels.

A new exhibition exploring Orihuela through its statistics opened at the María Moliner Library on Monday 23 November and will run until Monday 14 December.

Organised by Orihuela Council’s Statistics Department, Orihuela se cuenta. La ciudad a través de sus datos (Orihuela in Numbers: The City Through Its Data) combines figures on the municipality’s population, geography and social make-up with lesser-known facts about its streets, neighbourhoods and outlying villages.

Statistics councillor María Carmen Portugal said the exhibition was designed to give residents a different perspective on the place they call home. The ten panels, she said, would help people get to know the municipality better while discovering curiosities about its streets.

Schools invited to host the exhibition

The exhibition has been designed to travel, and schools, institutions and other organisations can apply to host it. Nuestra Señora del Pilar primary school in La Campaneta and Orihuela’s Faculty of Social and Legal Sciences have already asked to do so.

Portugal said the exhibition could be particularly valuable in schools, where it could help pupils learn more about the municipality they live in.

Organisations interested in hosting the display can contact Orihuela Council’s Statistics Department, which will provide details and coordinate its transport and installation.