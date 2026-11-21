



National Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Orihuela on suspicion of defrauding an elderly woman out of €8,200 after posing as a bank employee.

The investigation began after the woman reported receiving a call from someone claiming to work for her bank. The caller told her someone was trying to take money from her account and asked for her personal and banking details, including her card PIN, claiming he needed them to protect her money.

Believing the call was genuine, the woman provided the information. The caller then told her to leave her bank card in the letterbox at her home and keep it unlocked so it could be collected.

Police allege that once the card was collected, the suspect used it to make several cash withdrawals and numerous payments at betting shops. The transactions totalled €8,200.

Investigators identified several suspects and arrested one of them. The man was brought before the duty court in Orihuela.

The investigation remains open and police say further arrests are possible.