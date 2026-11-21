



The Valencian government says the revised plans for the CV-95 are nearly complete, but the project has yet to receive final approval and go out to tender.

The long-awaited widening of the CV-95 near Torrevieja University Hospital looks set to miss its promised 2026 start after Valencian infrastructure minister Vicente Martínez Mus acknowledged that he could no longer guarantee work would begin before the end of the year.

The Generalitat announced in 2025 that construction would start in 2026. With the revised design still awaiting final approval and the construction contract yet to go out to tender, work now looks unlikely to begin before 2027. Martínez Mus gave no revised start date.

Speaking at a Partido Popular (PP) campaign event alongside the N-332 in Torrevieja, the minister said he expected to receive the final project documents within days. He told Torrevieja Television that a 2026 start might be too optimistic, although he maintained that the scheme was close to being ready for tender.

Hospital access plans revised

Martínez Mus attributed the delay to changes made in consultation with Torrevieja Council, including measures to improve access to the hospital and accommodate the planned La Ceñuela development, where around 1,300 homes are proposed.

The changes include service roads and a dedicated lane into the hospital, to be coordinated with the developer. The minister defended the extra time spent on the design, saying a delay of three or four months was acceptable if it resulted in a better project.

Asked what would happen to the €5 million previously earmarked for the hospital section, Martínez Mus said he could not recall how the funding had been allocated after the changes. He gave no updated figures.

The Generalitat is handling the hospital section separately from the wider CV-95 scheme in an effort to get this part of the road built sooner. The stretch carries up to 20,000 vehicles a day. Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolón said congestion on the nearby four-kilometre stretch of the N-332 between the CV-95 and CV-905 also affects the hospital road and diverts traffic onto Avenida Urbano Arregui and Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez.

Wider CV-95 scheme estimated at €180 million

Design work is continuing on a separate project to turn almost 25 kilometres of the CV-95 between Torrevieja and Orihuela into a dual carriageway. The design contract is worth €1.3 million, and Martínez Mus put the estimated construction cost at €180 million.

The Generalitat is aiming for a 2028 start and plans to deliver the scheme through a concession under which payments would depend on the road being available for use. The minister said this could allow construction to proceed more quickly than under conventional public contracting.

N-332 connection still unresolved

Martínez Mus said the Generalitat was still waiting for details from Spain’s Ministry of Transport on how the widened N-332 would connect with the future CV-95 dual carriageway near Villa Amalia and the desalination plant roundabout. In the meantime, regional engineers are working from the existing N-332 layout.

The N-332 widening through Torrevieja, which falls under the responsibility of the Spanish government, has been pending for nearly two decades. The road has one lane in each direction and can carry up to 60,000 vehicles a day during the summer peak. The project has cleared its environmental assessment and is awaiting final approval. Its previously announced 2025 construction start was also missed.