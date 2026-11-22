



Valencians living elsewhere in Spain or in another EU country could receive a free box of Elche’s mollar pomegranates this Christmas. Applications open at 9am on Sunday 22 November.

The regulatory council for the Granada Mollar de Elche Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) will send 100 boxes to Valencians living in other EU countries and another 100 to those living in other regions of mainland Spain or in the Balearic Islands. Each box will contain around five kilos of pomegranates and will be delivered free of charge to the recipient’s home.

Now in its eighth year, the initiative forms part of the Valencian regional government’s El Nadal és valencià Christmas campaign.

Francisco Oliva, president of the PDO regulatory council, said it was one of the council’s most eagerly awaited campaigns. “Throughout the season, we receive emails and calls from people asking when they can apply,” he said. “Each box brings a taste of home to people living away and carries the affection of the friends and family who sent it.”

How to apply

A friend or relative who lives in the Valencian Community must fill in the online form with the recipient’s delivery details. Recipients cannot apply for their own box. Application form

Boxes will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis within each of the two delivery areas. Applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday 29 November, or sooner if the allocation for that area runs out. Dispatch begins on 14 December.

The protected growing area covers 40 municipalities across L’Alacantí, Baix Vinalopó and the Vega Baja. Elche’s mollar pomegranates are known for their sweet flavour and soft, edible seeds. Their skin ranges in colour from pale cream to deep red.