



Formentera Walking Football Club’s new women’s team has attracted nearly 30 members in its first 140 days and marked another milestone with its competitive debut away to Catral.

The match began with a minute’s silence in honour of Remembrance Day. Catral fielded an experienced mixed team and took the win, while the Formentera players had their first chance to put what they had learnt in training into practice. The teams rounded off the occasion with post-match refreshments.

Formentera started the women’s section to give more people on the Costa Blanca a chance to stay active, meet others and play football. Social gatherings have already become part of club life as membership has grown.

Local sponsors back the new team

Deb’s Pizzeria Algorfa provided the team’s match-day polo shirts, while Golden Leaves International Funeral Plans came on board as the main kit sponsor and helped fund the playing kit.

“We love seeing the dedication, teamwork, and energy these women bring to the pitch every week,” said Deb’s Pizzeria Algorfa.

Golden Leaves representative Linz attended the team’s debut in Catral. The company said it was pleased to continue supporting grassroots sport and help create opportunities for women to stay active, make friends and be part of a team.

New players welcome

Formentera WFC welcomes enquiries from women aged 40 and over and men aged 50 and over. Beginners are welcome, and players can get involved whatever their current fitness level.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Formentera Walking Football Club through its Facebook page.