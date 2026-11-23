



Torrevieja resident Eduardo Navarro has won a seven-night Western Mediterranean cruise for two after his name was drawn at the offices of Vivalia Travel in Torrevieja. He will take his girlfriend, Mary John, on the trip.

The cruise, provided by Vivalia Travel, was one of the highlights of this year’s Expo Torrevieja prize draw. Eduardo and Mary will sail aboard the Costa Pacifica, departing from Barcelona on 12 March 2027 and returning on 19 March.

The round-trip itinerary includes Marseille in France, Savona, Naples and Palermo in Italy, and La Goulette, the port for Tunis, in Tunisia. The couple will also spend a day at sea before returning to Barcelona.

Vivalia Travel managing director Antonio Ordines and head of department José Manuel Hernández presented the prize to a delighted Eduardo at the company’s Torrevieja offices.

Photo caption

Expo Torrevieja cruise winner Eduardo Navarro receives his prize from Vivalia Travel managing director Antonio Ordines (right) and head of department José Manuel Hernández (left).