



The festive 5km walk takes place on Sunday 6 December, with entry costing €5 and children aged 12 and under taking part free.

Zenia Boulevard will welcome a crowd of Santas on Sunday 6 December 2026 as the Orihuela Costa Pink Ladies & Panthers hold their annual Santa’s Walk to raise funds for cancer charity AACC.

The 5km walk starts and finishes at the shopping centre, taking participants through Zenia Boulevard and the surrounding streets of La Zenia. Walkers are encouraged to dress as Santa Claus, and Sunshine FM Costa Blanca will play festive favourites before and after the event.

Registration opens at 10am, with the walk setting off at 11am. Entry costs €5 per person, and children aged 12 and under can take part free of charge.

The Pink Ladies & Panthers, a volunteer group that raises funds and promotes cancer awareness throughout the year, will donate all proceeds from the walk to AACC. Volunteers will also collect donations of food and hygiene products for the Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group.

Further details are available on the Zenia Boulevard website and the Pink Ladies & Panthers Facebook page.