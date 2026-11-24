



Owners on the Costa Blanca who live in the UK or elsewhere in Europe have two dates to keep in mind this winter. From 1 December 2026, short holiday lets carry 10% VAT. And for a home that is not let, the 2025 non-resident tax return is due by Thursday 31 December 2026.

VAT from the first night. Royal Decree-law 29/2026, ratified by the Spanish Congress on 12 November, ends the VAT exemption for short lets: a furnished home let to the same guest for 30 nights or fewer now carries 10% VAT.

It applies on the mainland and in the Balearics, so along the whole Costa Blanca, from Dénia to Pilar de la Horadada; only the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla are outside. There is no threshold: an owner who lets a Torrevieja flat for a few weeks in August is concerned too. Airbnb and Booking.com do not collect this VAT; the owner charges it to guests and pays it.

What to do before the first let. The owner registers for VAT in Spain (Modelo 036) before the first let that carries it. A couple who own and let together register as a joint ownership (comunidad de bienes), with its own tax number starting with E; one spouse registering alone has no effect, according to the Spanish tax directorate. A VAT return (Modelo 303) then follows every quarter, including quarters with no guests.

The first, for December, is due by Monday 1 February 2027. Owners who live in the UK must also appoint a tax representative domiciled in Spain; residents of an EU country do not. The steps, one by one: https://casitatax.com/en/holiday-rental/?utm_source=theleader&utm_medium=sponsored&utm_campaign=media-2026-11

Not let? 31 December. A non-resident who does not let their Spanish home still pays income tax on it every year (Modelo 210), on a notional income: 1.1% or 2% of the cadastral value, depending on the town. Where the cadastral values were revised since 2012, as in Santa Pola, the rate is 1.1%; in Torrevieja, Orihuela and Benidorm it is 2%. The tax is 24% of that income for UK residents and 19% for residents of the EU.

A Torrevieja flat with a cadastral value of €120,000, owned half each by a couple living in the UK, costs each of them €288 (€228 each for a couple living in the EU). The free simulator works out any home: https://casitatax.com/en/simulator/?utm_source=theleader&utm_medium=sponsored&utm_campaign=media-2026-11

The last return with a whole-year window. The 2025 return must be filed and paid by Thursday 31 December 2026. It is the last of its kind: the 2026 return can only be filed from 1 April to 31 December 2027, on a new form.

Paying on time from abroad. Filed online, the tax can be taken by direct debit from a bank account in the SEPA area; for the 2025 return, that means filing by 23 December. A transfer only counts on the day the money reaches the Spanish Treasury, so one sent on 31 December that arrives in January is late. Sending it before Christmas is the safe choice.

About CasitaTax. CasitaTax prepares and files the Modelo 210 for people who own a home in Spain and live abroad, online and in English, from €21.95 a year for a home that is not let, all its owners included, and, from December, the VAT returns of holiday lets (€29.95 a quarter). The tax itself is taken from the owner’s own account, never paid to us.

More at https://casitatax.com/en/?utm_source=theleader&utm_medium=sponsored&utm_campaign=media-2026-11. CasitaTax is a brand of ZAHARD LTD, London. This article is general information, not advice on an individual situation.