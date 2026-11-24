



Officers from Jijona freed the animal with equipment borrowed from the town’s recycling centre.

A badger that fell into a two-metre-deep reservoir on private land in Torremanzanas, Alicante, was rescued unharmed by Guardia Civil officers after the landowner spotted it and called for help.

The rescue began at around 5pm on 18 November, when the landowner contacted the Guardia Civil’s operations centre in Alicante. He reported that the animal had fallen into a reservoir on his property and was unable to get out.

A patrol from the Guardia Civil station in Jijona went to the property and found the badger at the bottom. The reservoir was empty, but the drop of around two metres left the animal unable to climb out on its own.

The officers went to Jijona’s municipal recycling centre to collect equipment for the rescue. Staff there provided the materials they needed, and the patrol returned to the property to free the badger.

The officers brought the animal out at around 6.30pm, about an hour and a half after the landowner raised the alarm. The Guardia Civil said the badger was unharmed and made its own way back into the surrounding countryside after being released.