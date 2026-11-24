



Three men were remanded in custody after police found cocaine, nearly €60,000 in counterfeit cash and two imitation pistols at a holiday rental in El Campello.

A 27-year-old woman fled to a business in central Alicante with her hands still bound behind her back after escaping from a flat where she said she had been held at gunpoint. Within hours, National Police officers had arrested three men and seized 3.7kg of cocaine in an investigation they believe began with an attempt to steal the drugs during a deal.

The alarm was raised when a caller told police that a woman had taken refuge in a city centre business and said she had been kidnapped. Officers from Alicante’s violent crime unit took over the investigation, with support from the provincial forensic team.

Seized in the street and bound with cable ties

The woman initially told officers she had travelled from Marbella in a shared car to meet a man she had contacted through a dating app. She said two men with their faces covered grabbed her as she tried to contact him, forced her into a building and took her to a second-floor flat.

According to her account, the men sat her in a chair and tied her wrists behind her back with cable ties. She said one held what appeared to be a gun to her head while the other emptied her bag. She told police they forced her to hand over her phone passcodes, erased the phone’s contents and covered her head with a pillowcase. She escaped after the men left.

With her help, detectives traced the flat where she had been held to a holiday rental in Alicante. Police said inconsistencies in her initial account led to a second interview, which helped investigators identify a separate holiday rental in El Campello.

Three arrests and €59,700 in fake banknotes

Officers arrested two men as they left the El Campello property and detained a third inside during a court-authorised search. Police seized four packages containing 3.7kg of cocaine, two imitation pistols and €61,260 in cash, of which €59,700 was counterfeit. They also recovered mobile phones, gloves and rope.

Investigators suspect the woman may have travelled to Alicante to act as a go-between in a cocaine sale worth around €70,000. Police are examining whether she brought the drugs from Marbella herself. One theory is that the prospective buyers intended to take the cocaine using counterfeit banknotes and held her captive after she spotted the fakes. That account remains a police hypothesis.

The three men, aged between 38 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of unlawful detention, drug trafficking, currency counterfeiting, document forgery, and resisting and disobeying police. An investigating court in Alicante ordered all three to be held in custody after they appeared before a judge. The investigation remains open, and police say further arrests are possible.