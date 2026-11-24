



On 4, 5 and 6 December, artisans from craft-association Amata will host a Christmas fair on the seafront promenade at the end of Avenida Jaime I in the port of Jávea, marking the start of the Christmas campaign for the local merchants’ association.

To create a festive atmosphere, all the stalls will be suitably decorated and set up around the Christmas tree. The participants are carefully selected to offer the highest quality and variety. If you’re looking for original Cristmas presents, you’re sure to find here something you like. What makes this fair so special is that everything is handmade by the same people who serve you, and each stall offers something different.

From usefull or decorative objects in ceramic, papier-mâché, or wood, crochet bags, funny cards made with tiny beach pebbles, and wall hangings to accessories and jewelry in materials as diverse as natural flowers, silver, porcelain, recycled cans, or polymer clay. There will be soaps and natural cosmetics, pyrography done on the spot, paintings, watercolours, and portraits. And if you don’t find what you’re looking for, there is still time for one of the artisans to create it especially for you!

The fair is set up on the Promenade in the Port of Jávea and is open on Friday the 4th of December from 5 till 9 pm; on Saturday and Sunday opening times are from 11:00 am non stop till 7:00 pm. More information and photographs can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javea.

Don’t miss out on special, handmade gifts this Christmas!