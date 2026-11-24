



The Guardia Civil honoured officers who helped evacuate passengers after a train crash, rescued three fishermen from a burning boat and assisted at a roadside birth at its 2026 awards ceremony. Director General Mercedes González presided over the event at the force’s headquarters on 23 November, where awards also went to journalists, a television writer and officers deployed with a UN peacekeeping mission.

Agustín Martínez, creator and lead writer of the RTVE crime drama La Caza, received the Guardia Civil Foundation Award. The production team consulted serving officers to portray the force’s work and procedures. González praised the series for showing the human side of policing and putting female Guardia Civil officers in leading roles.

Four humanitarian operations recognised

Officers responding to the 18 January train crash in Adamuz, Córdoba, were recognised for clearing the only access route for emergency crews and helping evacuate injured and uninjured passengers. The awards also honoured officers who helped victims and their families during the July wildfire in Los Gallardos, Almería, which the Guardia Civil said claimed 15 lives.

Off the Castellón coast, the crew of the patrol boat Río Ladra used a smaller boat to rescue three fishermen after a fire broke out in their vessel’s engine room near Oropesa del Mar. One fisherman received hospital treatment for smoke inhalation. In Tarazona, Zaragoza province, two officers helped deliver a baby after a woman went into labour on the way to hospital. They cared for the mother and newborn until medical crews arrived.

Awards for journalism, peacekeeping and fiction

TVE’s Eneko Carazo won the audiovisual award for reporting that included the Adamuz crash and cybercrime. Karina Requena of Onda Cero Albacete took the radio and podcast award for a report on the Guardia Civil’s search dogs and their work after severe flooding in Letur. Juanjo Fernández of El Periódico won the press award for his report on the force’s cybercrime unit, which solved more than 300 cases in 10 months.

The Brotherhood of Honorary Civil Guards recognised 12 officers deployed with the multinational brigade serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The Guardia Civil magazine’s short story prize went to Carlos Rodríguez Adell, who serves in León, for Donde termina la tormenta (Where the Storm Ends), a story about how an officer’s attention during an apparently routine encounter can make a difference in someone’s life.