



Torrevieja will hold its Disability Week from 26 November to 3 December 2026, with school talks, sessions on employment and training, and a gala featuring broadcaster Isabel Gemio. Councillor Trudy Páez presented the programme alongside local disability associations, which helped organise the events to raise awareness of barriers to independent living and encourage wider participation in community life.

Gemio will speak at the Supercapaces gala at 8pm on Thursday 3 December at Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre. The gala, which coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, will highlight the experiences and contributions of people with disabilities and recognise the work of local associations, families, professionals and volunteers. The final day will also feature a public reading of a manifesto at noon and the inclusive Charamita parade at 5pm.

The official programme opens at the CdT on Thursday 26 November, with a session for local employers from 9.30am to 11am. The meeting will bring businesses into discussions about employment and training opportunities for people with disabilities.

Local associations will visit schools on 25 and 30 November and 1 December to help pupils understand how disability affects everyday life and encourage respect and inclusion from an early age. The first school talks take place a day before the official opening. The Casino de Torrevieja will also host a discussion titled Let’s Talk About Disability at 7pm on Monday 30 November.

On Wednesday 2 December at 10.30am, two speakers will discuss routes into education and work at the municipal multipurpose building on Avenida de las Habaneras, on level −1. Martina López Díaz, from Inserta Empleo in the Valencian Community, will speak about employment opportunities. Lorena García Rodríguez, vice-president of Torrevieja’s AMFA association, will share her own experience of education and training.