



In a revealing investigation published on 27 October, POLITICO exposed the extraordinary escalation of tobacco industry lobbying in Brussels, with European lawmakers declaring more than four times as many meetings with tobacco and nicotine interests over the past two years as during the entire previous parliamentary term.

Particularly concerning is the concentration of these encounters among right-wing and far-right MEPs, raising fresh questions about the industry’s influence over European policymaking.

The revelations come at a pivotal moment for EU tobacco control. With negotiations underway on the Tobacco Excise Tax Directive (TED) and the European Commission aiming to unveil its long-awaited Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) revision before year-end, manufacturers are intensifying their efforts to shape legislation that could significantly affect their commercial interests, building on the tobacco industry’s well-documented history of delaying and weakening regulatory reform.

Yet beyond the lobbying figures lies a generational opportunity for Europe to bring its tobacco control framework into line with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and its Illicit Trade Protocol. Achieving the Commission’s ambition of a ‘Tobacco-Free Generation’ by 2040 will require more than ambitious legislation: Brussels must ensure that public-health priorities, rather than industry influence, determine the rules intended to protect European citizens.

Big Tobacco’s growing political foothold

The battle over Europe’s tobacco future is already playing out in Brussels. According to data compiled by the Smoke Free Partnership, tobacco industry representatives held 431 declared meetings with MEPs between July 2024 and September 2026, compared with just over 100 during the previous five-year mandate.

Nearly one in four of Parliament’s 720 members have already met industry representatives, while POLITICO’s analysis found that approximately 75% of meetings involved lawmakers from the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and far-right Patriots for Europe, led by France’s Jordan Bardella, which continue to promote tobacco-friendly policy positions.

The political concentration is particularly striking: Patriots MEP Auke Zijlstra led the rankings with 14 declared meetings, followed by the ECR’s Pietro Fiocchi with nine, while three EPP lawmakers reported eight each. Philip Morris International (PMI) alone accounted for at least 178 meetings, compared with 60 for British American Tobacco (BAT).

Such privileged access to MEPs is all the more remarkable given that none of the world’s four major tobacco companies – PMI, BAT, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands – are headquartered within the EU. Conceringly, further Transparency International EU data places PMI fourth among companies meeting MEPs and their assistants, behind only Meta, Google and Apple.

The geographical picture is equally revealing, with more than one in five declared meetings involving Italian MEPs, reflecting the importance of tobacco production and manufacturing in Italy’s economy. Across Southern and Eastern Europe, governments including Italy, Greece, Romania and Hungary have also challenged tighter tobacco and nicotine regulations, frequently invoking employment, competitiveness and illicit trade concerns.

Behind these positions lie substantial tobacco industry investments in factories, employment and regional development, creating powerful economic arguments against stricter controls. While national positions vary across individual legislative files, resistance to higher excise rates and new nicotine restrictions has contributed to difficult Council negotiations, highlighting how commercial considerations are undermining ambitious public health goals.

A longstanding problem of transparency and influence

The current lobbying offensive is particularly concerning given the industry’s influence over previous EU tobacco reforms. A peer-reviewed analysis of the 2014 TPD negotiations found that Philip Morris alone deployed more than 160 lobbyists in efforts to delay and weaken the legislation, contributing to the removal of proposed standardised packaging and restrictions on point-of-sale displays.

Consequently, the resulting framework removed the establishment of a fully independent tobacco traceability system advocated by public health experts under the WHO Illicit Trade Protocol, leaving manufacturers with a significant role in selecting the third-party operators responsible for handling sensitive supply-chain data.



When the EU’s tobacco tracking and tracing system was subsequently introduced in 2019, several approved technology providers had longstanding commercial ties to tobacco manufacturers. An extensive investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project exposed the industry’s efforts to influence the development of European traceability, including the promotion of Codentify, a technology originally developed by Philip Morris and subsequently licensed to its major competitors.

Among the companies linked to this technological legacy are Inexto and Dentsu Tracking, whose involvement has repeatedly raised questions about the framework’s independence and compliance with the WHO Illicit Trade Protocol.

The controversy surrounding Dentsu became particularly emblematic of these vulnerabilities. Following questions from MEPs about the transparency of its Commission contract, the companyrecruited Jan Hoffmann, a former DG SANTE official involved in tobacco traceability, intensifying concerns over revolving-door practices and potential conflicts of interest.

Although Dentsu Trackingjoined Czech technology group Aricoma in August 2026, its transition to new ownership does not settle these longstanding questions, particularly as Aricoma has itselfprovided data collection and analysis services to Philip Morris. Aricoma’s historic industry connections notably echo Dentsu Tracking’s own track record of PMI-linked executives and technology, raising further questions about the independence required underArticle 8 of the WHO Illicit Trade Protocol.

Crucially, such transparency failings extend beyond individual contracts, with the European Ombudsman’sprevious finding of maladministration over tobacco lobbying transparency and a new inquiry launched in August reinforcing the need for stronger safeguards against industry interference.

A growing coalition for public health reform

Encouragingly, the tobacco industry’s expanding influence has also prompted renewed mobilisation among lawmakers, national governments and civil society. Greens MEP Tilly Metz, who described the scale of industry meetings as“scandalous and shocking”, is among the parliamentarians seeking stricter limits on tobacco lobbyists’ access to EU institutions.

Although theirproposal failed to secure parliamentary support earlier this year, Metz has pledged to continue pressing for full implementation of the WHO FCTC. Meanwhile, organisations including the Smoke Free Partnership have intensified their calls for transparent policymaking and stronger protection against industry interference, particularly as reduced EU funding has constrained their ability to match the industry’s lobbying resources.

National leadership is also gathering momentum. In October, eight EU governments, including France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, urged the Commission to close regulatory loopholes, restrict the appeal of novel nicotine products and safeguard tobacco legislation against commercial interference. Meanwhile, Ireland continues to champion high tobacco taxation and stronger European public-health cooperation, combiningfurther excise increases with calls fortighter EU-wide regulation of new nicotine products to protect younger generations.

Together, these efforts offer a roadmap for meaningful reform: stronger taxation and genuinely independent, WHO Protocol-compliant traceability for both traditional tobacco and emerging nicotine products – including e-cigarettes and other novel alternatives – alongside effective controls on the parallel tobacco trade and far greater transparency around industry access to policymakers.

As Europe approaches a decisive moment in its tobacco control agenda, the industry’s growing engagement with right-wing and far-right lawmakers raises broader concerns about the politicisation of public health reform. Moving forward, the choice is ultimately between allowing familiar commercial pressures to dilute another generation of legislation and establishing a framework capable of protecting public health for decades to come.

With the Commission’s tobacco-free generation target still within reach only through ambitious regulatory action, Brussels cannot afford to repeat the compromises of the past.