



Spain’s coastal authority has resumed proceedings against the Babilonia beach homes. One notice puts the provisional cost of a state-led demolition at €61,124.50.

Alicante’s provincial coastal authority, known as Costas, has restarted proceedings to demolish the Babilonia beachfront homes in Guardamar del Segura. Owners receiving notices have 15 days to comply with their demolition orders. If they fail to do so, the authority says it will begin arrangements to remove the properties and charge the owners for the work.

The proceedings affect a row of around 60 homes on Avenida Ingeniero Codorniu. The concessions allowing the properties to occupy public coastal land expired in 2018. Costas says severe erosion makes it unsafe to renew those permissions and argues that removing the buildings will help restore the beach.

A notice dated 23 November, signed by provincial Costas chief Rosa de los Ríos Jimeno and seen by Información, concerns one of the homes. It cites a September 2019 ministerial order refusing an exceptional extension of the property’s concession and requiring its removal at the owners’ expense. Costas says the order is final after being upheld in court.

What the 15-day deadline means

The 15 days run from the day after the owners receive the notice. If they fail to comply, they will have a further week to remove their belongings and hand over the keys. If they keep the keys, Costas says it will seek judicial permission to enter and take possession of the property before proceeding with demolition.

The notice provisionally estimates the cost of demolishing that house at €61,124.50. The authority will calculate the final bill once the work is complete. The steps required to gain access mean demolition could still be weeks away after the initial deadline expires.

Heritage intervention halted earlier plan

In September 2025, the Valencian government’s cultural heritage department temporarily halted work that could damage the potential heritage features of the Babilonia homes. The intervention came as the regional government explored protecting the row for its value as part of Guardamar’s coastal history.

On 23 October 2026, Spain’s Constitutional Court struck down two provisions of the Valencian coastal law after a challenge by the central government. Costas considers that ruling to have lifted the heritage suspension and says it can now resume enforcement of the demolition orders.

Nearly all the owners had previously backed a joint demolition plan. Guardamar mayor José Luis Sáez put the total cost at around €250,000, or between €4,000 and €4,500 per property. The demolitions were scheduled for September 2025, but owners abandoned the joint plan after the regional intervention. By late October 2026, Sáez said 65% opposed demolishing their homes. He identified February 2027 as the earliest possible start for the work, subject to the remaining procedures.

Residents call for beach restoration

Owners argue that the homes help hold the sand in place and protect Guardamar’s seafront. They are calling for public investment to restore the beach and say the orientation of a breakwater built at the mouth of the River Segura in the 1990s has contributed to sand loss.

Heavy rain in October opened a large hole on the site of the former Jaime restaurant, which was demolished in 2025. The council repaired the damage. David Renner of the Babilonia Residents’ Association said the episode reinforced residents’ case for protecting the beach and the homes. Residents say they are unable to carry out repairs to their properties.

Sáez said most Guardamar residents oppose keeping the buildings because of their impact on a beach traditionally used by local people. He acknowledged how difficult it is for owners to demolish their own homes but said voluntary removal would cost them less.