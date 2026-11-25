



A new website will show where Lily, the Wolf and the Ogre are during Torrevieja’s La Purísima festivities, making it easier for families to join the parade along the way.

For generations, families in Torrevieja have listened for the sound of rockets to find La Charamita during the town’s patron saint festivities. This year, for the first time, they can check a live map on their phones to see where the parade is and where to catch up with it. charamita.torrevieja.es

A tracking device will relay the troupe’s location as it makes its way through the streets. The map will feature animated 3D versions of the parade figures, including Lily, the Wolf and the Ogre, and help residents and visitors find the traditional gigantes y cabezudos, the giant and oversized-headed characters that are a fixture of the celebrations.

Following the troupe is part of the tradition. Children and adults can join at different points along the route, sing along and interact with the characters to the sound of the dulzaina, a traditional reed instrument, and the drum.

The live map removes the need to use rockets as a location signal. The change takes into account the distress that loud bangs can cause babies, people with noise sensitivity and pets.

The University of Alicante’s Smart Tourism Laboratory developed the website for Torrevieja town hall’s festivities and tourism departments. It also features a history of La Charamita and a tribute to José Antonio Ferrández Fructuoso, known as Pepe.