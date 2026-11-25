



Officers recovered nearly a kilo of cannabis resin, 680 grams of marijuana, a small quantity of cocaine and several weapons during a search of a home.

The Guardia Civil has arrested two people on suspicion of drug trafficking after shutting down a suspected drug sales operation in Callosa de Segura.

The investigation began after officers learned that growing numbers of people were visiting an area at the foot of the Sierra de Callosa to buy drugs, causing concern among nearby residents. Police said their inquiries pointed to suspected sales of cocaine, cannabis resin and marijuana.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman and searched a home, where they seized approximately one kilo of cannabis resin, 680 grams of marijuana, half a gram of cocaine and €9,605 in cash.

The search also uncovered an air gun, ammunition, several bladed weapons, precision scales and other items that police said were linked to the preparation and distribution of drugs.

Guardia Civil officers from Callosa de Segura carried out the operation with support from a Torrevieja security unit, the Alicante police dog unit and Callosa de Segura Local Police.

Both suspects were brought before an investigating court in Orihuela and released pending further proceedings.