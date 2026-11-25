



On Tuesday 24th November the Torrevieja u3a arranged a 2 course lunch with complimentary refreshment for its members. The meal was followed by a Murder Mystery event that was provided by the Stagestruck drama group.

The players played roles as Wild West characters with, surprisingly, the investigation of the murder being carried out by Inspector Clouseau. The audience was able to question the suspects along with the inspector to try and determine “who dunnit”. The winners were rewarded accordingly.

The proceeds of the event totalling €160 will be going to the Altzeimers association in Torrevieja via Stagestruck.

An excellent afternoon of good company, good food and humour.

Full details of everything that Torrevieja u3a has to offer its members, who come from all areas from San Pedro to Alicante, can be found on torreviejau3a.org. Why not give it a try?