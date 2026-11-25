



Around 1,000 officers are expected to take part in the operation, with uniformed and plain-clothes patrols in busy shopping areas from 1 December to 8 January.

Spain’s National Police will increase foot patrols across Alicante province during the Christmas and New Year shopping season to help protect shoppers and businesses from theft, robbery, break-ins and fraud.

The patrols are part of the force’s annual Safe Commerce Plan. The preparatory phase is already under way, with police liaison officers contacting traders’ associations and community groups to share crime prevention advice. The main operation will run from 1 December 2026 to 8 January 2027.

Police will focus on busy shopping streets and commercial centres during peak trading hours. Night patrols will pay particular attention to warehouses, shopping centres and logistics hubs, where larger volumes of stock and takings can make premises more attractive to thieves. Businesses that buy and sell gold and jewellery will also receive extra attention.

The National Police will work with local police forces and private security staff throughout the operation. Officers will also offer safety advice to traders and members of the public.

Police are reminding anyone who experiences or witnesses a crime that they can alert officers through AlertCops, a free smartphone app.