



Chamber president Mario Martínez also called on public authorities to use artificial intelligence to simplify paperwork for businesses.

The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has hosted a workshop on how small and medium-sized businesses can cut energy costs, reduce emissions and prepare for climate risks.

The event formed part of PAM Pyme, an environmental improvement programme run jointly by the Valencian Council of Chambers of Commerce and the regional government. Martínez said the programme gives businesses practical advice and tools to improve energy efficiency, lower operating costs and stay competitive.

Martínez also urged public authorities to use artificial intelligence to speed up administrative procedures and reduce paperwork. He said businesses were already using the technology in their day-to-day operations and argued that public bodies could use it to make dealing with government simpler.

Sabina Goretti Galindo, the Valencian government’s regional secretary for the environment and territory, presented certificates to three local businesses that completed the programme in 2026: Domingo Serna Construcciones Metálicas, EYA Customer Agency and José Tomás Valero Quesada, trading as Comercial VQ.

Energy and sustainability specialist José Luis Bernal outlined practical steps businesses can take to use less energy, cut emissions and limit their exposure to climate risks.