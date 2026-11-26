



Two residents are under investigation after a dog was found hanged in Calasparra and another died of suspected poisoning in Águilas.

The Guardia Civil has identified two suspects in separate animal cruelty investigations in the Murcia towns of Calasparra and Águilas. Officers said DNA recovered from a dog’s collar and lead helped identify a suspect in Calasparra, while CCTV footage helped trace a man believed to have left a container linked to the death of a pet in Águilas.

The force announced on 25 November that it had opened proceedings against one resident in each town on suspicion of animal cruelty resulting in death. Its Nature Protection Service, known as SEPRONA, led both investigations.

In Calasparra, officers from the Caravaca de la Cruz patrol responded after a member of the public reported finding a dog hanging from a tree in a wooded area. They found a black-and-tan male sheepdog suspended from a pine branch by its own collar and lead. Investigators said the scene suggested the dog had been deliberately hanged.

A post-mortem examination at the University of Murcia established that the dog had died recently. Specialists at the university’s veterinary faculty confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxiation. The Guardia Civil’s forensic laboratory recovered human DNA from the collar and lead, which officers said linked the items to a local resident. Police located the suspect as part of Operation Custodio.

In Águilas, the owner told police the dog had approached a tin left in a street while they were out walking. The animal became seriously ill shortly afterwards and was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it died. The vet reported that the symptoms were consistent with possible poisoning.

During Operation Canis, officers reviewed two CCTV recordings. One showed a man placing a metal container in the street. The other showed the dog later approaching and sniffing it. Investigators used the footage and other evidence to identify and locate the man suspected of leaving the container. Police believe it may have been linked to the suspected poisoning.

The Guardia Civil urged anyone who witnesses or suspects animal cruelty or abandonment to report it by calling 062 or emailing seprona@guardiacivil.org. The appeal forms part of its #YoSiPuedoContarlo campaign, launched in July 2017 to encourage the public to report suspected abuse and raise awareness of the responsibilities of pet ownership.