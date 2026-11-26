



New benches and charging points for phones and laptops will be installed in phases, with work due to finish within ten months of the contract being signed.

Aena has awarded a €2.93 million contract to replace all passenger seating at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. The upgrade will replace worn benches throughout the terminal and give travellers more places to charge their electronic devices while they wait for flights.

The contract to manufacture and install the seating went to a consortium formed by Montajes Eléctricos Generales y Aeronáuticos (MEGA) and Padecasa Obras y Servicios. Its bid of €2,925,371, including taxes, came in around €163,000 below the tender budget. The only competing bid, from Vilor Infraestructuras, matched the original budget of €3.09 million.

The award clears the way for the contract to be signed, which will start the ten-month installation period. Aena expects the work to be carried out in phases and during quieter hours to minimise disruption. The existing benches have reached the end of their service life.

The tender requires USB ports and mains sockets, with freestanding charging stations nearby wherever benches lack built-in sockets. Passengers will be able to recharge phones, tablets and laptops while waiting for their gates to open.

Wider airport improvements

The seating refit follows a series of airport improvements worth more than €33 million. These include an airport management centre set up to deal with operational incidents as they arise, a new climate control system in the passenger boarding bridges, solar panels on car park canopies and a new taxiway to improve aircraft movements on the ground.

Aena is also introducing dual boarding at ten gates, allowing passengers to use both the front and rear doors of aircraft to speed up boarding and disembarkation. At least six gates already have the system. Work continues at gates 35 and 45, with gates 19 and 25 also due to be upgraded.

A larger terminal expansion will add a new boarding pier on the site of the disused Terminal 1 and the existing general aviation buildings, which are earmarked for demolition. At Aena’s request, Spain’s Ministry of Transport has begun the compulsory purchase process for an additional 88,000 square metres of land to accommodate a replacement general aviation building.

A separate tender for technical support, project supervision and construction management for the expansion is valued at about €46 million including VAT. Prointec reportedly scored 93.8 points in the evaluation, ahead of a consortium comprising Ayesa, Viarium Ingeniería and Gesnaer Consulting, which scored 92.3. The contract has yet to be awarded.