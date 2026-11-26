



Somalia continues to grapple with a succession of crises that threaten its stability and risk plunging the country back into an era of war and devastation.

No sooner does Somalia emerge from one crisis than it finds itself embroiled in another, seemingly more complex than the last and threatening to drag the country back into its long years of conflict and destruction.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has emerged as a central figure in the latest crisis, amid accusations that he is seeking to cling to power in violation of the constitution. Recent constitutional amendments extended his presidential term by a full year, from four to five years, although he had originally been due to leave office in May 2026.

Beyond extending his tenure until 2027, the amendments provided for a transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system, the abolition of the post of prime minister and the introduction of a vice-president elected on the presidential ticket. They also envisaged abandoning the clan-based power-sharing formula known as the 4.5 system, as well as indirect elections, drawing strong opposition.

Among the most vocal opponents of the president’s move is the Somali opposition alliance, which brings together prominent political figures, including leaders from the northern state of Puntland and the southern state of Jubaland, as well as former South West State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen.

The opposition has also recently rejected a unilateral announcement by the electoral commission setting April and May 2027 as the dates for parliamentary and presidential elections, respectively.

According to the Associated Press, the constitutional amendments have triggered a resurgence of armed confrontation, with fierce clashes erupting in the capital, Mogadishu, and the city of Baidoa in South West State.

Other reports indicate that recent fighting near Baidoa between government forces and opposition-aligned fighters loyal to Laftagareen has involved thousands of combatants, as well as the deployment of drones and fighter aircraft.

A Judicial Blow to Sheikh Mohamud’s Ambitions

On 6 November 2026, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s political ambitions suffered a significant legal setback when the Supreme Court ruled that his presidential mandate had expired as originally scheduled in May 2026 and ordered elections to be held within 90 days.

The court clarified that parliament’s decision to extend presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years did not entitle incumbent officeholders to an additional year in power, affirming that their mandates had already expired.

The court also invalidated Sheikh Mohamud’s decision to dismiss Supreme Court Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed.

Endemic Corruption

The political crisis recently triggered by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is far from the only dark chapter in his presidency or in the history of the modern Somali state. His tenure, which began in 2022, has been marred by repeated allegations of corruption.

Somalia ranked 179th out of 180 countries in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring just nine out of 100, while figures at the highest levels of the federal government have faced corruption allegations.

In a recent report, the US Department of State described corruption as pervasive across all sectors of the Somali government.

The report followed a decision by Washington in January 2026 to suspend all assistance to the Somali government over allegations that officials had demolished a World Food Programme warehouse and seized food aid.

Somali authorities denied the allegations, maintaining that expansion work at the Port of Mogadishu had not affected humanitarian aid storage facilities.

In June 2026, according to African Arguments, Kenyan immigration officials detained Somalia’s Second Deputy Prime Minister, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, at Nairobi airport amid allegations that his Kenyan passport had been fraudulently obtained.

The same publication noted that the president had acknowledged in 2022 that a biometric attendance system had revealed that only 1,500 of more than 5,000 registered government employees were reporting for work.

In November 2025, Somali Guardian reported a corruption scandal involving the suspension of several presidential palace officials over allegations that unauthorised individuals had been included in official delegations travelling abroad.

Sheikh Mohamud has also faced allegations of nepotism over the appointment of family members and relatives by marriage to prominent government, institutional and financial positions.

These include the appointment of his son-in-law, Adam Roble, as managing director of the Development and Reconstruction Bank in March 2024, as well as the allocation of security and administrative positions to his sons and other relatives.

Critics describe such appointments as evidence of conflicts of interest and an increasing concentration of influence within the president’s inner circle.

Saudi Arabia’s Growing Influence Raises Questions

As successive crises have engulfed his presidency, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has found considerable support in Saudi Arabia, which has forged economic and defence partnerships with his administration. The military dimension of this cooperation, however, has generated considerable controversy.

Riyadh has previously faced allegations of overseeing the training of more than 5,000 Somali fighters in the Guri Jabal area of Somalia’s Galgaduud region, reportedly using foreign mercenaries allegedly recruited from Romania, Ukraine, South Africa and Colombia.

According to military and media reports, the nine-month training programme involves 5,107 Somali recruits, including approximately 2,000 from the country’s north-eastern region.

Several reports suggest that the programme has received direct Saudi funding following a visit by a Saudi military delegation in late June 2026.

These developments followed the signing of a joint military and defence cooperation agreement between the Somali and Saudi defence ministers in Riyadh.

Some critics of the partnership argue that the programme could pave the way for the deployment of Somali fighters to other conflict zones, including Sudan.

Analysts note that Saudi Arabia’s relationship with Somalia was historically confined largely to religious and economic ties, with the kingdom serving as a major destination for Somali livestock exports.

However, relations have intensified amid Riyadh’s recent efforts to expand its strategic influence across the Red Sea region.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia has stepped up its support for a Somali president facing allegations of corruption and attempts to consolidate his grip on power.

Manufacturing an External Enemy: A Strategy to Deflect Attention from Domestic Crises

Faced with a mounting political crisis that has deepened divisions between regional administrations and the federal government, revived the spectre of war in Mogadishu, and coincided with escalating security threats from Al-Shabaab and accumulating corruption allegations, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appears to have found a strategy to deflect attention from his domestic difficulties: escalating tensions with the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamud recently accused the UAE of interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, undermining the federal government, fuelling domestic divisions and establishing security relationships outside the framework of state institutions.

He subsequently gave the UAE ambassador in Mogadishu 72 hours to leave the country and recalled Somalia’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations.

In response, the UAE condemned what it described as the Somali government’s “unjustified escalatory and hostile approach”, expressing regret that Abu Dhabi had been drawn into Mogadishu’s internal disputes.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Somali government’s “irresponsible” positions were damaging bilateral relations and undermining the foundations of cooperation between the two countries.

It stressed that decisions affecting interstate relations should be guided by mutual interests rather than domestic political considerations and internal conflicts.

The ministry also noted that Abu Dhabi had already closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomatic personnel in January 2026, following what it described as hostile practices by the Somali government towards the Emirati embassy and the UAE’s policies, including decisions to terminate bilateral agreements between the two countries.

In this context, Somali writer Mohamed Osman, writing in The Times of Israel, argued that the latest developments amounted to little more than an attempt to evade reality, questioning the Somali president’s efforts to manufacture an external enemy.

Osman maintained that the forces paralysing the Somali state today are rooted within the country itself: domestic institutional failures, power struggles among political elites, and federal arrangements that have never been fully resolved.