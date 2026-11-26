



Local Police closed a 500-plus space site in Torrellano Alto on Wednesday. The council’s enforcement action has now affected sites with room for nearly 6,000 vehicles.

Elche Local Police closed a vehicle storage site in Torrellano Alto on Wednesday 25 November, the fifth closure in a council crackdown on unauthorised parking near Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. The site covered almost 6,700 square metres and could hold more than 500 cars.

Elche City Council says it has also prevented a sixth site from opening and is pursuing the closure of another through the courts. Its enforcement action has covered sites in Torrellano Alto, Saladas and El Altet with a combined capacity of nearly 6,000 vehicles.

Earlier closures

The first closure was announced on 26 June, when the council said a 20,000-square-metre site in Torrellano had been operating without an opening licence. The vehicles were cleared by August. In July, police shut a second unlicensed site in Torrellano Alto with room for more than 3,500 vehicles. Owners were allowed to collect their cars under a police-supervised arrangement. Later that month, officers closed a third site after finding it had begun operating despite an order to cease trading.

In October, enforcement action also reached sites in Saladas and El Altet. On 28 October, police closed another site in Torrellano Alto, an 8,000-square-metre facility with capacity for up to 1,000 cars.

Council draws up new planning rules

The council stepped up checks after its local governing board approved a motion on 23 April to prevent new vehicle storage sites from opening around the airport. More than 100 sites have since been inspected, with Local Police officers carrying out more than 50 inspections.

Council technicians and police check how each site is being used, identify its operators and verify whether they hold the required permissions. Operators have three months to submit a description of the business and a technical certificate showing that it meets the applicable requirements. The council then reviews each case individually and can order a closure where requirements are unmet. Elche is also drafting a special planning scheme to specify where vehicle storage sites can operate and set conditions to protect the surrounding landscape and environment. The current municipal plan, approved in 1998, makes no explicit provision for this type of parking on land designated as unsuitable for development.