



Marchers called for stronger protection for victims and earlier education on abuse. Councillors from Vox and Ciudadanos were absent.

Orihuela marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday 25 November with a march honouring 54 women killed by gender-based violence. Women’s associations, community groups, residents and councillors walked from City Hall to the Glorieta Gabriel Miró under the slogan “Love is repaid with love”. The march ended with a manifesto condemning abuse in all its forms.

Opening the event, Equality Councillor Agustina Rodríguez (PP) urged Orihuela to confront violence against women as a problem that reaches into homes, schools and neighbourhoods. “Orihuela cannot and must not deny male violence, because doing so would mean denying reality,” she said. She called for a review of victim protection measures and for services to receive the resources they need when existing safeguards fall short.

Rodríguez said prevention should begin early, with children taught to recognise controlling behaviour before it becomes an accepted part of relationships. She called for equality and violence prevention to be taught in every school. She also spoke of the harm suffered by children and teenagers who live with abuse at home, and urged authorities to consider their needs when reviewing legislation and support services.

Recognising abuse before it escalates

The Clara Campoamor Women’s Association read the 2026 manifesto, drawn up by Orihuela’s Municipal Equality Committee. It highlighted harassment in public and online, sexual assault, psychological and economic abuse, and violence directed at children to harm their mothers. The manifesto described gender-based violence as a daily violation of rights affecting women, children and those close to them.

The Sorority Collective drew attention to how easily controlling behaviour can pass for concern. A partner who constantly demands to know where someone is, discourages them from seeing friends or pressures them until they give in can steadily erode their independence. The group urged people to recognise the isolation and coercion behind remarks such as “He just wants to know where I am” or “He says I’m exaggerating”.

Municipal service has helped 85 women

Orihuela’s municipal support service for victims of gender-based violence, known as SEMAVIG, has assisted 85 women so far in 2026. Women aged 36 to 45 accounted for the largest share, at nearly 37 per cent. Around 84 per cent of those helped had dependent children, more than eight in ten had filed a complaint, and a restraining or protection order had been issued in roughly two-thirds of cases.

The figures cover women who sought help from the municipal service. The wider scale of abuse in Orihuela is harder to establish, with some cases going unreported or remaining hidden from relatives and friends.

Commemorations continue into December

A memorial Mass for women killed by gender-based violence and for their children will take place at San Vicente Ferrer church at 7.30pm on 26 November. The awards ceremony for Orihuela’s fourth Short Story Contest Against Gender Violence follows at 1pm on 28 November at the Miguel Hernández Cultural Hall.

On 9 December at 11.45am, Teatro Circo will host Survivor, a TED Teatro production for secondary and pre-university students based on women’s experiences of abuse, coercion and discrimination. La Lonja auditorium will host It’s Not Fiction from 9 to 15 December, an exhibition using augmented and virtual reality to explore online abuse, particularly its impact on young women. At 7pm on 10 December, the same venue will host Rhythm and Word, an evening of live readings and music examining different forms of violence against women.