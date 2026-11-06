



Registered unemployment in the Vega Baja rose by 848 people in October, bringing the regional total to 22,762, according to figures released by the Public Employment Service.

The increase affected all employment sectors and age groups, with women accounting for almost two-thirds of the monthly rise. Torrevieja recorded the largest increase, adding 488 people to its unemployment register.

The city now has 7,321 registered unemployed residents, the highest total in the region. Its monthly increase accounted for more than half of the overall rise across the Vega Baja.

Orihuela recorded another 74 unemployed people, taking its total to 4,308. Almoradí added 56, reaching 1,620, while Guardamar del Segura recorded an increase of 49, bringing its total to 949.

Only three municipalities reported falls. Cox registered 20 fewer unemployed people, leaving 394 on its register. Callosa del Segura’s total fell by 16 to 1,222, while San Isidro recorded a reduction of three to 142.

Services accounted for the largest sector increase, with 545 additional unemployed people. The sector now represents 15,339 of the region’s registered unemployed, approximately two-thirds of the total.

The category covering people without previous employment rose by 200 to 2,496. Construction unemployment increased by 68 to 2,302, while industry added 24 to reach 1,776. Agriculture recorded an increase of 11, taking its total to 849.

Women continue to make up the larger share of those registered as unemployed. Their number increased by 555 during October to 13,837, compared with a rise of 293 among men, whose total reached 8,925.

Responding to the figures, the UGT union called for employment policies that help women enter the workforce through secure, good-quality jobs. It also urged action on equal pay, arguing that differences between men and women persist across employment sectors despite narrowing over the past decade.

Unemployment also rose across every age group. People aged 25 to 44 recorded the largest increase, with another 411 registered unemployed, taking the group’s total to 7,872.

Among under-25s, unemployment rose by 232 to 1,608. The number of unemployed people aged over 44 increased by 205 to 13,282.

Older workers therefore account for more than half of the region’s registered unemployed, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing people seeking work later in their careers.

Overall, the figures show a monthly increase of approximately 3.9%. They represent registered unemployment totals, rather than unemployment rates, which measure joblessness as a proportion of the workforce.