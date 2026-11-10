



The Guardia Civil has arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of stealing a car from his former partner’s parents and using forged paperwork to trade it for another vehicle. Both cars have been recovered and returned to their owners.

The investigation began when the first owner reported that his car had been stolen while he was at work in Ondara. Officers believe the suspect had kept a copy of the keys to the family home and used it to let himself in while the occupants were out. He allegedly took the spare car key and used it to steal the vehicle.

Days later, a petrol station in Gata de Gorgos reported that a driver had filled up and left without paying. Enquiries into that incident led officers to link the same suspect to the theft and discover that the stolen car had been traded for another.

The owner of the second car told officers he had arranged the swap through an online platform. The man he dealt with allegedly claimed he had permission to trade the vehicle and supplied paperwork belonging to its rightful owner. Investigators say the owner’s signature on the agreement had been forged.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s investigation unit in El Verger arrested the suspect in Pedreguer, where they also recovered the second car. He is suspected of burglary, vehicle theft, fraud and document forgery. The case has been passed to the investigating court in Dénia.