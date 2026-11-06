



A man and a woman who forced a dog walker back to his Torrevieja home and held him captive for around three hours while robbing the property have each been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Alicante Provincial Court’s Eleventh Section, based in Elche, convicted the pair of robbery with intimidation in an occupied home and unlawful detention. Their repeated previous convictions were treated as an aggravating factor.

They must also jointly pay the victim €1,113 in compensation for the stolen property.

The attack happened on the night of 8 March 2025, as the victim walked his dog near his home.

According to the judgment, the woman approached him and began a conversation to distract him. Minutes later, her accomplice grabbed the man’s arm and forced him back to his property.

Inside, the attackers ordered him to remain seated on a sofa while they searched the house.

The male robber took a large knife from the kitchen and displayed it to intimidate the victim into handing over his money. Meanwhile, the woman searched the rooms.

The pair stole a bag, two credit cards, jewellery, cash and a watch. They also ate food in the living room before leaving, having prevented the victim from moving from his seat for approximately three hours.

To arrange their escape, they used his mobile phone to call a taxi. They then removed its SIM card and took the batteries out of the landline telephone to prevent him from seeking help.

Both defendants had previous convictions for robbery offences involving violence or intimidation and burglary.

The sentences followed an agreement between the parties in which both admitted the facts and accepted the penalties imposed.