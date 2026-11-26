



Residents say dozens of notices have arrived in the final days of the election campaign. One warns that the Government could carry out the demolition itself and bill the owner more than €61,000.

Residents of Guardamar del Segura’s Playa Babilonia have reacted with fury after Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition resumed demolition proceedings against the century-old beachfront homes. The residents’ association says dozens of notices began arriving on Monday night, just days before the 29 November general election, despite an ongoing court challenge over the future of the properties.

The Alicante Coastal Service has given owners 15 days to comply with the demolition orders. In one notice seen by the newspaper Información, the authority warns that it could seek a court order to enter the property and carry out the work itself if the owner fails to comply. The provisional bill for that property exceeds €61,000, which the owner would be expected to pay.

Around 60 homes are affected. Most are second residences, although some Guardamar families live there year-round. Owners dispute when the 15-day period begins and say that demolishing individual properties without a coordinated plan would be difficult.

Residents challenge the timing

The ministry moved to resume proceedings after the Constitutional Court struck down Article 17 of the Valencian coastal protection law. The Generalitat had relied on that provision to protect historic coastal settlements. The Coastal Service takes the view that the ruling also removes the basis for a precautionary suspension the regional government put in place in September 2025 to protect Babilonia’s heritage.

The ruling was issued on 23 October and published in the Official State Gazette on Wednesday. The association says the first notices arrived before publication and called the speed of the ministry’s response “incomprehensible”. Residents questioned why officials had acted in the final days of an election campaign in which housing had been a prominent issue.

The association says its challenge against the ministry remains before Spain’s National Court, with Guardamar Town Council having joined the proceedings as a co-defendant. The court has agreed to an extraordinary review after owners uncovered technical studies that, they say, call into question the ministry’s reasons for refusing to extend their coastal concessions. The association says it is also considering other avenues of appeal.

Owners blame ministry for the state of the beach

Residents say the deterioration of Playa Babilonia was central to the Government’s refusal to extend the concessions. They accuse the ministry of allowing the coastline to deteriorate and then citing its condition as grounds for refusing the extensions.

The association points to long-standing problems around the port and the mouth of the River Segura and says too little has been done to protect a stretch of coast that forms part of the Natura 2000 network. Owners are calling for beach regeneration works and maintain that the homes help shield Guardamar’s seafront.

A separate row of century-old homes farther south, beyond Avenida Ingeniero Codorniu, is unaffected by the concession dispute because it falls within the town’s urban boundary.

Anger spills over at campaign rally

The dispute reached a campaign rally at Guardamar’s School of Music on Tuesday, where minister and Valencian Socialist leader Diana Morant appeared alongside former regional president Ximo Puig. The association says its lawyer and representative, Manuel López Martínez, was asked to identify himself and leave on the instructions of Socialist mayor José Luis Sáez.

The association says it has spent months seeking a meeting with Morant and that López Martínez had offered to speak with her briefly after the event. That conversation did not take place. The group says the dispute has implications for coastal communities across Spain and is renewing its demand for talks with political leaders.

“Sixty associations and thousands of families need answers,” it said.

Images: Salvemos Playa Babilonia Guardamar