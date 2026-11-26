



The suspects were arrested in separate investigations. Police said each had at least three previous theft convictions.

National Police in Elche have arrested two people suspected of shoplifting in separate cases in which officers applied Spain’s new rules on repeat offending. The man, aged 49, and the woman, aged 51, were brought before Elche’s duty investigating court after police completed their inquiries.

The investigations began after local retailers reported repeated thefts of goods. Some of the reports involved people suspected of having stolen from shops before. Officers checked the suspects’ court records as part of their inquiries.

Children’s clothes and sunscreen among goods stolen

In the first case, officers identified a man suspected of stealing children’s clothing worth €159.68 from one shop and sun protection products valued at €60.90 from a pharmacy in a shopping centre.

Police said court records showed that the man had three previous theft convictions. One had resulted in a six-month prison sentence and the other two in fines. Officers took those convictions into account when arresting him on suspicion of theft under the new repeat-offending provisions.

In the second case, a woman was stopped while allegedly taking goods from an Elche shop. Police said she was also carrying items stolen from another retailer. Officers recovered some of the goods and linked her to other suspected thefts with similar characteristics at shops in the city.

A check of court records found she had at least three previous theft convictions. Officers subsequently located and arrested her as part of the investigation.

Tougher penalties for repeat theft

In a statement issued on 25 November, the National Police said the cases were among those investigated under Organic Law 1/2026 of 8 April, which amended Spain’s Criminal Code to strengthen the response to repeat property offences.

According to police, the reform allows courts to impose prison sentences in certain theft cases involving goods worth less than €400 when the offender has previous convictions for similar offences. Both investigations involved checks of final court judgments to establish the suspects’ conviction histories.

The arrests form part of an operation launched by the National Police station in Elche to tackle theft from local businesses, particularly cases involving suspected repeat offenders. Police said the operation aims to reduce the frequency of thefts and improve public safety.