



The bronze sculpture from Orihuela’s Corner of Remembrance was found undamaged after a member of the public alerted Local Police.

Orihuela Local Police have recovered a bronze sculpture dedicated to babies who died during pregnancy, at birth or shortly afterwards. The sculpture was found in perfect condition after a caller told officers where to find it, shortly after Orihuela City Council announced it was missing.

Health councillor Irene Celdrán, who had reported the disappearance to the National Police, thanked the caller and the officers who recovered the sculpture. She said the work holds deep personal significance for families who visit the Corner of Remembrance to honour their children.

Created by artist Alejandro Caamaño and funded by the Rotary Club of Orihuela, the sculpture was unveiled on 15 October 2024. The memorial was established to raise awareness of pregnancy and newborn loss and give bereaved families a public place to remember their children.