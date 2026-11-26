



The Guardia Civil linked three men to 21 offences in an initial investigation. One suspect was released and later rearrested over a fresh series of break-ins and thefts.

Three men have been arrested in Almoradí following a series of vehicle break-ins, thefts and bank card fraud in the town. The Guardia Civil said on 26 November that one of the men, who was released after his first court appearance, had since been linked to 11 further offences. All three have now been remanded in custody.

The first investigation, known as Operation ZAROVE-26, began in early September after the Guardia Civil’s Almoradí station received an unusually high number of reports of crime in the town centre. Officers reviewed the reports together and found similarities in the locations, timing and manner of the offences. They identified a group of at least three men who, investigators believe, walked the streets looking for targets and left quickly after each incident.

The Guardia Civil linked the group to 21 offences. These included break-ins involving vehicles parked on public streets, the theft of bicycles and a mobility vehicle, a theft inside a home and the fraudulent use of stolen bank cards. Officers also investigated a robbery in which violence was used on the terrace of a local business.

The first two arrests took place in mid-October. Almoradí Local Police helped make one of the arrests after a resident saw a suspect taking items from inside a vehicle and alerted officers. A Guardia Civil patrol located the third suspect days later at a local business, where officers said he was using a bank card believed to have been stolen minutes earlier.

The three men, aged 29, 30 and 34, were brought before the duty investigating court in Orihuela. A judge remanded two of them in custody and released the 30-year-old.

Fingerprints lead to second arrest

The Guardia Civil opened a second investigation, Operation JAROVE-26, after further offences were reported across Almoradí. They included break-ins at vehicles, a municipal building, shops and hospitality venues, as well as a theft and an attempted break-in at a supermarket. The incidents affected different victims, but similarities in how they were carried out led officers to suspect that the same person was involved.

The breakthrough came when fingerprints recovered from one of the vehicles were sent to the Guardia Civil’s forensic laboratory in Alicante. The prints matched those of the 30-year-old released after the first operation, police said. Further enquiries linked him to 11 suspected offences, all of which investigators say took place after his release.

Officers said the man was difficult to trace because he had no fixed address, phone or vehicle and travelled around Almoradí on foot. A local Guardia Civil patrol eventually spotted him in the town centre and arrested him. He was brought before the investigating court in Orihuela, where a judge ordered him to be held in custody.