



The 31-year-old has 814 days left to serve of a 32-month prison sentence for offences committed in Amsterdam.

Spain’s National Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Altea under a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Dutch authorities. He was wanted in connection with three counts of robbery with violence and two counts of fraud committed in Amsterdam in 2015.

The offences included an attempt to steal €35,000 by restraining the victim and using pepper spray. In separate incidents, the man used false identities and documents to persuade victims to hand over a total of €105,000. He also took part in the violent theft of a bag containing €16,500 before fleeing in a vehicle.

Investigators at Benidorm police station received the warrant through SIRENE, the European police information-sharing network, and traced the man to Altea. Police said he had fled Dutch justice after being sentenced to 32 months in prison and still had 814 days to serve.

Following his arrest, the man was placed at the disposal of an investigating court at Spain’s National Court, which will handle proceedings for his surrender to the Netherlands.