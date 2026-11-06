



Ryanair passengers travelling with checked luggage are being warned of an important change coming into force on Tuesday, 10 November, when airport check-in and bag-drop desks will close 60 minutes before scheduled departure instead of the current 40 minutes.

The new rule will apply across Ryanair’s entire network, including flights departing from Alicante-Elche and Murcia International airports, giving passengers 20 minutes less to complete their airport baggage check-in.

The budget airline says the change is intended to reduce the number of travellers missing flights because of lengthy queues at security checkpoints and passport control, particularly during busy travel periods.

Around 20% of Ryanair passengers travel with checked luggage and will be directly affected by the earlier deadline.

Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Brady, urged passengers to arrive at the airport in good time, ensuring their luggage has been checked in and handed over before the new cut-off.

The airline has also been expanding self-service baggage kiosks across its network, allowing travellers to print luggage labels and complete the bag-drop process more quickly.

Passengers travelling with cabin baggage only, who account for approximately 80% of Ryanair customers, will not be affected by the change. They must still complete online check-in before arriving at the airport and can proceed directly through security to their departure gate.

Travellers are reminded that the new 60-minute deadline is the closing time for baggage acceptance, not the recommended airport arrival time. Passengers should allow considerably longer to complete the process, especially during peak travel periods.

Under Ryanair’s conditions of carriage, passengers who fail to complete airport check-in before the deadline may be refused boarding without a refund.

The airline advises passengers to arrive at least two hours before departure to avoid unnecessary delays or the risk of missing their flights.