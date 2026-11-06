



Macklins continued their commanding start to the OCP Premier League with a crushing 9–0 victory over Cheers A in Week 4, while Division 2 is developing into a thrilling title battle, with just one point separating the leading two teams.

In Division 1, Macklins maintained their perfect winning record, extending their advantage at the top of the table to ten points with another dominant performance.

Pavilion Panthers also impressed, securing a valuable 6–3 victory over second-placed O’Dea’s Irish Bar to climb into fourth position, while Wolfies Warriors strengthened their hold on third with a narrow 5–4 away win against Nordic Breeze Vikings.

The fixture between Yogis Bar and Way Back was postponed, leaving both sides with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Division 2 remains fiercely competitive. Unbeaten leaders The Players Lounge defeated Nordic Breeze Valkyries 6–3 to reach 35 points, but Cheers B remain hot on their heels following an emphatic 8–1 victory over Pavilion B, moving to within a single point of the summit.

Macklins Megas climbed into third place with a convincing 6–3 away victory against The Haven B, taking their tally to 26 points.

The Haven A-Team also enjoyed an impressive evening, overcoming Wolfies Pack 7–2 away from home to draw level on points with their opponents.

Week 5, on Tuesday 10 November, promises further excitement, particularly in Division 1, where O’Dea’s Irish Bar host unbeaten leaders Macklins in a potentially decisive encounter.

In Division 2, The Haven A-Team welcome leaders The Players Lounge, while second-placed Cheers B face a challenging trip to Macklins Megas.

With four rounds completed, Macklins remain the team to beat in Division 1, while the Division 2 title race looks set to provide plenty of drama in the weeks ahead.

The OCP Premier League, featuring 16 teams across Orihuela Costa, is proudly sponsored by The Irish Pub Group, whose continued support helps sustain the thriving local pool competition.