



Orihuela’s Socialist opposition leader, Carolina Gracia, has defended her handling of council information after appearing before a judge investigating an alleged disclosure of confidential personal data.

Gracia attended the courthouse in Plaza Santa Lucía on Thursday to answer questions about a press release concerning a council official’s request for permission to undertake additional work as a university associate professor.

The PSOE spokesperson, a former mayor of Orihuela, maintains that she obtained the information through an authorised procedure and acted within the opposition’s role of scrutinising council business.

Speaking after the closed hearing, Gracia said she had answered questions from both the judge and the prosecution.

“I accessed the information provided to me from the Mayor’s office in a regulated manner,” she said.

Her lawyer, Iván Gómez Peñalver, said documentation had been submitted to support her position that the information was public rather than secret and that the press release had been issued in good faith.

The complaint was brought by the official whose application was discussed. It alleges that Gracia disclosed confidential information obtained through her access to council records.

The official argues that councillors’ right to inspect administrative documents does not give them permission to pass protected information to the media or use it for political purposes.

Gracia disputes that she published protected personal data. She says she consulted an application document rather than a complete personnel file and disclosed only that the official had requested permission to carry out a second professional activity.

Her group had publicly stated that it would oppose the application, which required consideration by the council’s plenary session.

An earlier court appearance scheduled for July was postponed because of a procedural error. Gracia subsequently appealed against the opening of the proceedings.

Prosecutors opposed closing the case at this early stage, arguing that further investigation was needed.

The case remains under investigation. Gracia has not been convicted of any offence, and no decision to send the case to trial has been reported.