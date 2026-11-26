



The call came as the PP–Vox coalition voted down a Ciudadanos motion to ask residents how the venue should be used. The last bullfight took place in 1986.

Vox wants bullfighting to return to Orihuela’s Plaza de Toros, four decades after the last corrida was held there. The party’s local leader, Manuel Mestre, told Thursday’s council meeting that he wanted the gates open again, with pasodobles playing and the stands filled with bullfighting fans.

The bullring opened in 1907 and passed into municipal ownership in 2006. It was converted into a multipurpose venue in 2019 at a reported cost of €400,000. Public access remains limited, and the site is used only occasionally for events, including occasional gatherings linked to the Moors and Christians festivities.

Ciudadanos asked the council to consult residents and draw up a programme of activities for the venue. Suggestions included sport and leisure, theatre, open-air cinema, craft and book fairs, and exhibitions. The motion also called for the council to consider different ways of running the site, including granting a concession to a private operator. The governing PP and Vox voted against it.

Mestre said he wanted Orihuela to become a destination for both cultural and bullfighting events. He argued that the city should recognise its bullfighting heritage and said such events could still draw large crowds in the Vega Baja. He also pledged that work would begin before the end of the year on a separate €60,000 project selected through the council’s participatory budgeting process.

That project would adapt spaces beneath the stands and in adjoining areas for cultural and social activities. It includes providing furniture and equipment, connecting basic utilities and bringing the facilities up to the technical and regulatory standards required for their use.

Socialist councillor María García backed the consultation and said the 2019 renovation had repurposed the bullring as a multipurpose venue. She called it underused and raised concerns about safety, licensing and access. PP councillor Víctor Valverde said groups and individuals could already apply to use the site and suggested it could host events ranging from motocross to novilladas, bullfights typically involving younger bulls.

Council backs measures on gender violence and early intervention

The council approved separate motions from Cambiemos Orihuela and the PSOE to strengthen prevention and support for victims of gender-based violence. Vox was the only party to vote against both, preventing the motions from becoming unanimous institutional declarations. Equality councillor Agustina Rodríguez (PP) called for a review of existing protection measures and more resources for victim support.

Councillors also unanimously agreed to study moving the Early Intervention Centre from San Isidro to the former care home. Rodríguez said alternatives were being considered after the sale of one of two adjoining properties complicated plans to expand the centre at its current site.

The PP and Vox also approved financial measures covering €2.1 million in overdue payments, including bills for the restoration of the Rubalcava Palace, school improvement works and municipal staff costs.