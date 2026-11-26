



Torrevieja City Council is seeking €13,641.70 from a former Local Police officer who continued to receive his salary after he stopped working on 17 November 2025. Payments continued through March 2026, according to the council’s Human Resources department.

Human Resources sources said the officer had failed to file a formal resignation when he left. They said municipal civil servants must submit resignations electronically and that telling a manager verbally does not complete the process. The department acknowledged that several months passed before an internal review uncovered the payments.

The council says it contacted the officer after finding the error. On 23 April, he filed his resignation and asked how much he needed to repay. The council accepted his resignation the following day, effective from 17 November. A decree signed on 7 October by personnel councillor María José Ruiz Egea sets out the council’s case for recovering the money.

The review covered five monthly pay runs, from November to March. Some of the money was owed for work before his departure or for other outstanding payments. The largest overpayment was in December, when the officer received about €4,800 more than he was due, including part of his Christmas bonus. Overpayments exceeded €3,300 in both January and February. The council says the entire March payment of €3,271.83 was made in error.

Human Resources calculated the total gross overpayment at €14,847. The officer is being asked to repay €13,641.70 after Social Security contributions are deducted. The council will adjust those contributions directly, while the former officer will need to deal with any income tax withheld through Spain’s tax agency.

The officer has 15 working days from receiving the notice to raise objections. The council has provided a payment form so he can repay the money if he accepts the amount.