



Guardia Civil officers have dismantled a suspected drug-dealing premises and a cocaine preparation laboratory in Torrevieja, arresting five people in the second phase of Operation Maluka.

The investigation followed an earlier crackdown on drug sales in a residential building. Subsequent surveillance indicated that suspected dealing had resumed, prompting officers to launch further enquiries.

Investigators observed suspicious journeys by a person using an electric scooter. Further police work linked those movements to the alleged renewed activity and identified two properties for searches.

Officers raided both homes with support from Torrevieja’s Guardia Civil public security unit and specialist dog handlers from Alicante.

According to police, one property operated as a drug sales point, while the other was used to process and prepare drugs.

Searches uncovered more than €1,000 in cash, quantities of cocaine, cannabis and hashish, and drugs already prepared for sale.

Officers also seized packaging and measuring equipment, materials used to prepare individual doses, and chemical precursors allegedly intended for producing cocaine base.

Three women aged 70, 43 and 37, and two men aged 35 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

All five appeared before Torrevieja’s investigating court and were released pending further proceedings.