



Food prices in Spain have risen considerably faster than wages since December 2021, putting pressure on household shopping budgets.

Figures show grocery prices increased by 31.8%, compared with a 20.7% rise in gross pay per employee — a gap of 11.1 percentage points. This means food prices rose approximately 54% faster than wages, rather than groceries themselves becoming 54% more expensive.

Some products recorded particularly steep increases. Juice prices climbed 56.1%, while sugar, sweets and desserts rose 46.2%. Coffee increased by 40.6%, dairy products by 37.8%, fruit by 35.7% and vegetables by 33.7%.

Although annual food inflation has slowed, the accumulated increases continue to affect what families can afford.

The report cites European Central Bank analysis showing that food and drink account for around 16% of the average household budget, with lower-income families spending a larger share.

Households have also reduced their spending after allowing for inflation. Figures cited from Spain’s Household Budget Survey put food expenditure 11.5% below its 2021 level in real terms, with fish recording the largest reduction.

The findings underline the continuing gap between rising earnings and the cost of everyday essentials.