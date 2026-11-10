



A man was shot dead at a padel complex in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa, late on Tuesday morning. Witnesses reportedly saw the gunman flee on a scooter after opening fire near a kiosk terrace. The Guardia Civil confirmed it had opened an investigation into the killing on Tuesday, 10 November.

The shooting took place on Calle Nicolás de Bussy, the venue of the polular Playa Flamenca Saturday Market. The initial account placed the victim at one of the kiosks in the sports complex, which also houses bars and restaurants. He was reportedly there as a customer when the gunman entered the premises and shot him. His body was found beside the terrace.

Orihuela Local Police alerted the Guardia Civil, which sent officers from its public security unit to the scene. Judicial Police investigators and specialists from the Guardia Civil’s criminalistics laboratory also attended to carry out a forensic examination. The reported scooter getaway came from witnesses, and the Guardia Civil had yet to release a description of the gunman or the vehicle.

The regional Emergency Information and Coordination Centre, CICU, dispatched a SAMU emergency medical team. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. According to the initial account, judicial authorities were notified so the body could be removed and taken to Alicante’s Institute of Legal Medicine, where a post-mortem examination was expected on Wednesday, 11 November.

Early reports described the victim as a 39-year-old Albanian national. The Guardia Civil confirmed that a man had died from gunshot wounds but gave no public details about his age, nationality or identity. In its initial response, the force described the death as having occurred in a public area of Orihuela Costa. The more detailed account of the attack placed it beside the kiosk at the padel complex.

Investigators are working to establish what led to the shooting and identify the person who opened fire. The Guardia Civil has given no indication of a motive. Early suggestions that the killing might have been a settling of scores remain unconfirmed. As of 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, authorities had announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.

It also remains unclear whether the gunman and the victim knew each other.