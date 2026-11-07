



Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall has announced emergency repairs to the Lo Romero road after heavy rain washed away part of a retaining wall and left sections of the tarmac unsupported. The route links Pinar de Campoverde and Lo Romero Golf with the Region of Murcia and is used daily by residents, farm lorries and a school bus.

Nearly 200 litres of rain per square metre fell in Pilar de la Horadada between late October and early November. The worst damage is at the crossing of the Cañada de las Siete Higueras, where floodwater rose above the road, washed away parts of the verge and eroded the ground beneath the tarmac. At its narrowest points, the road is barely wide enough for one vehicle.

Traffic cones and warning signs mark the worst-hit sections. Mud, gravel and standing water remain on parts of the road, and sections of fencing have tilted where the ground has washed away.

Emergency work to keep the road open

Mayor José María Pérez and infrastructure councillor Rufino Lancharro inspected the damaged section with municipal engineers on Friday. The council said crews would use crushed stone and gravel to fill part of the washout that day, with emergency works due to begin on Monday.

Lancharro said the work would focus on the watercourse crossing. Crews will rebuild the rock retaining structure that supports the road and install illuminated warning signs. The aim is to make the crossing safer while keeping the route open.

Residents have called for improvements for years

Officially classified as a municipal rural road, the Lo Romero route runs for about 2.5 kilometres from the CV-925 near Pinar de Campoverde to the regional boundary. On the Murcia side, it becomes the RM-F24, a wider road with a better-maintained surface and painted lane markings.

The link saves hundreds of drivers a detour of several kilometres through Pilar de la Horadada when travelling towards San Pedro del Pinatar and San Javier. It also provides a direct route to Los Arcos Hospital in San Javier for Pinar de Campoverde’s more than 5,000 residents. The road serves citrus farms and greenhouses on both sides of the regional boundary.

Residents have long called for the road to be resurfaced and widened. Over the summer, they reported potholes, steep drops at the road edges and tyre damage, as well as difficulty passing oncoming vehicles.

The town hall said this summer it would fund the wider improvements itself after its application for a Generalitat grant was unsuccessful. The council had indicated that the work could be funded through its 2027 budget, but the latest damage has forced it to bring forward repairs at the crossing.