



In a fresh setback, Sudan failed to secure a seat on the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), leaving it absent from the council’s African line-up. The development coincides with mounting allegations that the Sudanese army used chemical weapons during the war, amid growing questions about the nature of the reported incidents and the willingness of the Port Sudan authorities to cooperate with international investigations.

On November 24, 2026, the Conference of the States Parties elected Morocco, Angola, Cameroon, Tanzania and Tunisia to represent Africa for the term beginning in May 2027. The timing of Sudan’s absence, however, alongside persistent allegations and the organisation’s demand for detailed information, places the country under growing diplomatic and technical pressure.

The Hague Awaits Port Sudan’s Response

On the same day, OPCW Director-General Sabrina Dallafior said States Parties had requested clarification from Sudan under Article IX of the Convention. She said she had met representatives of the Sudanese authorities and offered technical assistance to support the national investigation.

Dallafior expressed disappointment that the Technical Secretariat had not yet received sufficiently detailed information, and called on states holding evidence related to the allegations to submit it to the organisation, including through confidential channels where necessary.

The allegations relate to incidents in 2024 and 2025 in areas including Khartoum, Al-Jazira, Sennar and Darfur. Reports pointed to the possible use of chlorine or other toxic chemicals, citing accounts of breathing difficulties, eye irritation and skin symptoms, as well as unusual odours and emissions.

Testimony documents symptoms of chemical exposure

An investigation published by Euronews on September 9, 2026, revealed a 32-page report prepared by a team of former OPCW officials. It was based on interviews with eight Sudanese witnesses in Nairobi, including people who said they had been exposed to the incidents, emergency responders, a health worker who treated casualties, and individuals who provided documents and digital material.

The report concluded that the available testimony and indicators constitute credible and consistent evidence supporting accounts of exposure to toxic chemicals. It did not, however, determine that the incidents resulted from the use of chemical weapons, nor did it identify the substances suspected of being used.

Among the incidents examined in the report, one stood out: at the Al-Jaili refinery, north of Khartoum, in September 2024. Two witnesses described a military aircraft flying over the area, which was then under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the appearance of barrel-like objects, followed by unusual odours and emissions.

The two witnesses said around 20 workers developed acute respiratory symptoms, some of whom were taken for treatment at the refinery’s clinic. Witnesses also pointed to changes in surrounding vegetation. The experts found that the symptoms were consistent with exposure to an irritant or a hazardous chemical, without identifying it conclusively.

Al-Jaili: Barrels From the Sky? The Refinery Incident

Also in September 2026, The Washington Post published an investigation based on documents, visual material and correspondence that, it said, point to a possible chemical stockpile, chlorine shipments intended for civilian purposes, and sites linked to the manufacture and testing of munitions, according to the documents it reviewed.

The newspaper consulted more than 20 officials and experts, but noted that proving the existence of a chemical programme and determining its nature would require access to sites and witnesses, and examination of physical evidence.

Human Rights Watch, for its part, said it had strong evidence of chlorine use in some attacks. The Sudanese authorities, meanwhile, deny using chemical weapons, saying the chlorine in their possession is intended for water purification and for civilian and industrial purposes, and have declared their readiness for international verification.

Washington imposes sanctions

On April 24, 2025, the United States announced that it had determined that the Sudanese government had used chemical weapons in violation of international law. In May, it announced punitive measures, which took effect on June 27 of the same year.

On June 23, 2026, Washington imposed a further round of sanctions after Sudan failed to meet the conditions set out in US law for avoiding them. The measures were published in the Federal Register on July 20, 2026. bakermckenzie

The US position is a formal determination under US law, but it is not equivalent to the findings of an independent technical investigation by the OPCW.

Evidence at risk of being lost

Any independent investigation faces major challenges, including difficult access to incident sites, the dispersal and displacement of witnesses, and the possible loss of medical records or destruction of health facilities. Examining environmental samples also requires that they be collected and preserved according to rigorous technical standards.

Avenues for verification include documenting the testimony of survivors and health workers, compiling medical records, examining original digital material and pinpointing incident locations, and ultimately collecting samples and submitting them for specialised analysis.

While the Sudanese authorities bear responsibility for cooperating and providing information and the findings of their investigations, states that say they hold evidence must refer it to the competent organisation.

With denials and allegations continuing, the truth of what happened hinges on an independent investigation able to reach witnesses, sites and evidence before the war erases them.