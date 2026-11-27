



Officers found seven indoor growing rooms and around 30kg of cannabis buds at a rural property that police say was illegally connected to the electricity grid.

National Police have arrested four people aged between 17 and 56 on suspicion of drug trafficking after dismantling an indoor cannabis operation in an outlying district of Orihuela. Police announced the arrests on Friday 27 November and said the suspects were members of a family allegedly involved in growing cannabis at the property.

The investigation began after officers received information that the family was using the premises to grow cannabis indoors. Investigators placed the property under surveillance and monitored the suspects’ movements. Police said those inquiries gave them grounds to believe the property housed a cannabis plantation, and officers obtained a court warrant to enter and search it.

During the search, officers found seven rooms set aside for growing cannabis. The plants were at an advanced stage of flowering. Police seized 900 plants and around 30kg of cannabis buds, as well as cash, documents and mobile devices. The four suspects were arrested during the operation.

Police said the property had been fitted out for indoor cultivation, with air conditioning, LED lighting and carbon filters among the equipment found. Officers disabled the installation after removing the plants and other seized items.

Electricity company technicians also attended the property and disconnected the supply. According to police, the premises had been connected illegally to the electricity grid. The statement gave no estimate of how long the connection had been in use or how much electricity the operation had consumed.

After officers completed their initial inquiries, three of the four people arrested were placed at the disposal of Orihuela’s duty investigating court. The police statement gave no details about what happened to the fourth suspect following the arrest. It also did not say what decisions, if any, the court had taken in relation to the three people referred to it.

Police did not identify the district where the search took place or disclose the amount of cash seized. The statement described the operation as an investigation into suspected drug trafficking and did not say how long the cannabis had been grown at the property.