



A suspect was arrested after officers tracked down one vessel in Los Alcázares and the other in Cabo de Palos. An outboard motor was also reported stolen.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a suspect in connection with the theft of two boats and an outboard motor from a beach in Los Alcázares in October.

Both vessels were anchored in the same area off the Mar Menor shore when they were taken. The outboard motor was inside one of the boats. Officers examining the scene found that the devices securing the vessels had been forced.

The Guardia Civil launched Operation Vessel1 to identify the suspect and prevent further thefts in the area. During the investigation, officers located one vessel in Los Alcázares and the other in Cabo de Palos. Both were returned to their owners.

Investigators gathered witness statements and examined other evidence before linking the thefts to a single suspect. Officers then launched a search, located the suspect and made the arrest.

The Guardia Civil announced the arrest on 27 November. The suspect is being investigated for two offences under Spanish law, theft and theft involving forced security devices. The statement confirmed the recovery of both boats and gave no update on the outboard motor.