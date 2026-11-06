



San Fulgencio Local Police have announced that the slip roads connecting the CV-859 with the N-332 will close from Monday, 9 November, while roadworks are carried out.

The closure will affect both entry to and exit from the N-332 at this junction. The works are expected to last approximately two months.

Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes. The recommended diversion is via the CV-91 between Guardamar del Segura and Almoradí.

Police will provide advance notice when the affected access roads are due to reopen.

Motorists should take extra care, observe temporary signs and follow instructions from traffic officers.

Local Police apologise for the disruption and thank drivers for their patience and cooperation.