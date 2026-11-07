



Torrevieja City Council has earmarked approximately €1.51 million for 11 contracts covering its La Purísima patron saint festivities and Christmas programme. The total includes contracts already awarded, services still to be commissioned and planned attractions. Festive lighting is the largest expense, followed by the Three Kings Parade on 5 January.

Around €380,000 of the council’s year-round lighting contract is attributed to the La Purísima and Christmas displays. The council awarded the contract to Iluminaciones Granja on 19 October, and installation is already under way. The lights are due to be switched on around the start of the patron saint celebrations, between late November and early December.

Iluminaciones Granja continued to provide lighting for local festivals from January to October after the council failed to formalise an optional extension to its previous contract.

Festivities, concerts and Christmas attractions

The council’s governing board awarded Producciones Artísticas Horizonte Musical a €216,639 contract to organise and stage the patron saint festivities, around €30,000 below the tender budget. The separate €199,000 contract for the Christmas programme is still awaiting award.

Several events are funded separately. The children’s winter parade is budgeted at €59,928, while contracts for M-Clan and Ruth Lorenzo to perform at the Palacio de los Deportes on 4 December total €145,200. The Salt Queen Gala accounts for a further €59,290 under a two-year agreement awarded to Horizonte Musical in 2025.

The council awarded the €73,810 contract for the municipal nativity display, including a marquee and security, to Inversiones de Ocio Navarro SL. The company submitted the only bid, €60 below the tender price.

A proposed winter light show in the Parque de las Naciones would feature illuminated sculptures designed to resemble ice figures. The €74,950 project was first put forward in 2025 and has stalled again after the first company proposed for the contract declined to complete the required paperwork.

Three Kings Parade budget rises by 25%

The Three Kings Parade is expected to cost nearly €300,000, around 25% more than the previous edition. The spending plans also include just over €9,311 for catering at the Diego Ramírez awards gala, with invitations limited to 400 guests. The council awarded that contract to Qtal Gourmet.

The €1.51 million estimate reflects the programme as it stands. Any late additions, such as the drone show staged last year, would add to the total.