



As communities across the United Kingdom gathered at war memorials on Remembrance Sunday, veterans, residents and visitors paid their own tribute at the Capilla de las Mil Palmeras in Pilar de la Horadada. More than 500 veterans and family members were able to follow the service inside the chapel or on a large outdoor screen provided by the town hall.

Now in its eighteenth year, the service brought together people of all ages and nationalities from across the southern Costa Blanca and the Mar Menor. This year, the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion resumed responsibility for the ceremony after several years in the capable hands of the Royal Naval Association.

Among those attending were Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez, councillors Nieves Moreno Moreno and Marina Sáez Martínez, whose portfolios include international residents and public safety, and opposition councillors Mayte Valero and Almudena Quesada. Santiago Hernández Rodríguez and Miguel Vera represented the local security services, with senior officers from the Guardia Civil and Policía Local also in attendance. Sara Munsterhjelm, the British Vice-Consul in Alicante, represented the British Embassy and consulate.

Before the service, the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums led a parade of standards representing the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Submariners Association, the Merchant Navy, the Royal British Legion and other service organisations.

Pastor Phil Molloy of the Cornerstone Pentecostal Evangelical Church in Pilar de la Horadada led the service in English and Spanish. The sermon reflected on the freedoms defended by those who served and the responsibility of keeping their memory alive while working for peace.

The mayor, branch president Francisca Samper and Ian Connell gave readings. Geoff Thomas led the Act of Remembrance and recited the Kohima Epitaph. Sisters Angelina and Leticia Bergmann carried the Peace Candle to the altar before reading the Children’s Citation for Peace in Spanish and English.

The excellent Lyrical Choir performed during the service, and branch chairman Mark Benton played the Last Post and Reveille. Former Welsh Guards Pipe Major Brian Day performed Hector the Hero. The Costa Blanca International Concert Band, conducted by Jeremy Davies, accompanied the choir and led the congregation in the hymns.

After singing the Spanish and British national anthems, the congregation moved to the International Garden of Remembrance. The mayor led dignitaries and guests in laying wreaths, and members of the public placed poppy crosses of their own. Pipers played as those gathered paused to reflect.

The Torrevieja Pipes and Drums then led veterans, guests and members of the public to the Olympia Restaurant in Mil Palmeras, where they shared refreshments.

The branch committee thanked Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall for providing the outdoor screen and sound system, and the recently appointed branch president Francisca Samper for her continued support. Proceeds from the collection will go to the RBL to spend on those veterans and their families in need of support here in Spain.

We will remember them.