



Residents took to the streets in Orihuela Costa on Saturday to demand improvements to local schools, backing parents’ associations, teachers and families who say pupils are learning in overcrowded classrooms and buildings in need of urgent repairs.

Campaigners said some children were being taught in spaces unsuitable for lessons because of pressure on classroom capacity. They also reported bitterly cold classrooms, leaking roofs and concerns about the safety of electrical installations. Protesters said basic maintenance had been neglected for too long and called for the problems to be addressed without further delay.

The demonstration brought residents back onto the streets after years of campaigning for temporary classrooms to be removed from local schools. Participants drew a parallel with earlier campaigns, saying families once again felt compelled to protest publicly to draw attention to conditions facing pupils and staff.

This time, the demands extend beyond classroom capacity. Campaigners want schools to have enough suitable teaching space for their pupils, as well as repairs to the buildings they already use. They say both issues need attention if children are to learn in safe, warm classrooms.

Residents said they joined the protest in solidarity with teachers, families and school parents’ associations, known in Spain as AMPAs. The demonstration focused on conditions across Orihuela Costa, with campaigners calling for improvements to schools throughout the coastal area.

Among the concerns raised were the difficulties of teaching and learning in classrooms that are too cold or too crowded. Reports of leaking roofs and potentially unsafe electrics added to the calls for urgent work, while campaigners also stressed the need for regular maintenance to tackle problems as they arise.

“Our children deserve so much better,” campaigners said in a statement after the demonstration. They called on the authorities to act on the concerns raised by school communities and deliver the improvements families have been waiting for.

Images courtesy Antonio Cerdan