



The council says it is still acquiring enforcement equipment and reviewing the timetable. Under the published rules, vehicles with B, C, ECO and Zero emissions labels will be able to enter the zone to park.

Torrevieja City Council says it will not start issuing fines for breaches of its Low Emission Zone on 1 January 2027, the date set out in the municipal ordinance. The council confirmed on Friday, 27 November, that it was still acquiring the equipment needed to run the system and was considering changes to the timetable. It gave no new date for enforcement.

The zone, known in Spanish as the Zona de Bajas Emisiones (ZBE), will cover much of the city centre and seafront. The council approved the ordinance in December 2025 to reduce traffic emissions and improve air quality in an area that includes some of Torrevieja’s busiest shopping streets and promenades.

Which streets will be affected?

The first phase covers the area around Calle Ramón Gallud and the seafront. Its main boundaries are Calle San Pascual to the north, Calle Patricio Zammit to the east, Calle Faleria and Calle Orihuela to the west, and the Vistalegre, Libertad and Juan Aparicio promenades to the south. The zone includes sections of Caballero de Rodas, Pedro Lorca, La Paz, Concepción and María Parodi. The ordinance lists the affected house numbers, as the boundary covers only part of some streets.

View the official map of both phases in Annex I of the ordinance

Which vehicles can enter?

Cars, motorcycles and quadricycles classed as B, C, ECO or Zero emissions by Spain’s traffic authority, the DGT, will generally be able to enter the zone to park. Using the area as a through route is subject to separate rules. Drivers who have no physical sticker can check their vehicle’s emissions classification with the DGT.

Residents registered at an address inside the zone will be able to use vehicles without a DGT emissions classification, subject to local parking rules. Separate provisions cover vehicles carrying holders of disabled parking cards, historic vehicles, mopeds, and certain emergency and professional vehicles. Some categories require registration or a municipal permit.

Permits for visitors, workers and garage users

Residents registered within the zone will be able to request up to 10 one-day visitor permits per month for cars or motorcycles without an emissions classification. The ordinance allows residents to apply up to three months in advance or within five days after the visit.

People who own or rent a garage space within the zone can also apply for access. Employees who can show that their workplace is inside the zone can apply for a renewable annual permit if their vehicle has no emissions classification. The ordinance also makes provision for certain businesses and school transport. The council’s website and electronic office are the places to check for updates on applications.

What will the fines be?

The published ordinance sets a €200 fine for breaching access, driving or parking restrictions, with a possible 30% increase for repeat offences. The council awarded a €1.19 million EU-funded contract in May 2026 for number plate recognition cameras, signs, air quality and noise sensors, and a system to manage access.

The published timetable lists 1 January 2029 for an expansion to more streets, including parts of Calle Bilbao and Avenida de las Habaneras. The ordinance says the expanded area will operate under the same access rules as the original zone at that time.

Image courtesy Windmill Group Spain